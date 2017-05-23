Home
Respironics Nasal mask

Respironics Contour Deluxe

Nasal mask

Fully assembled with one-size fits most headgear, the Contour Deluxe is simple to set up. It fits a wide range of patients and is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.

Features
Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

