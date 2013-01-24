Home
Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The HS1 AED provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Specifications

Battery
Battery
Type
  • 9 volt DC, 4.2 Ah, composed of disposable long-life lithium manganese dioxide primary cells
Capacity
  • Minimum 200 shocks or 4 hours of operating time (EN60601-2-4:2003)
Install-by Date
  • Battery is labeled with an install-by date of at least five years from date of manufacture
Standby Life
  • Four years typical when battery is installed by the install-by date. (Will power the AED in standby state within the specified Standby Temperature range, assuming one battery insertion test and no defibrillation uses)
Product Specifications
Product Specifications
Kit Contents
  • Defibrillator, battery (one, pre-installed), SMART Pads (one set, pre-installed), set-up/maintenance guide with expiration date tags, owner's manual, quick reference guide
Waveform
  • SMART Truncated exponential biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Defibrillation peak current - Adult
  • 32 A (150 J nominal) into a 50 ohm load
Defibrillation peak current - Pediatric
  • 19 A (50 J nominal) into a 50 ohm load (using optional infant/child SMART Pads Cartridge)
Quick Shock
  • Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds
Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
  • Typically less than 20 seconds between shocks in a series
Voice Instructions
  • Detailed voice messages guide responder through use of the defibrillator
CPR Guidance
  • Instructions for adult and infant/child CPR available at user selection
Shock Delivery
  • Via adhesive pads placed on patient's bare skin as illustrated on pads
Controls
  • Green SMART Pads cartridge handle, green On/Off button, blue i-button, orange Shock button
Indicators
  • Ready light, blue i-button, caution light
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Standby Temperature
  • 0 - 43 °C (32 - 109 °F)
Operating Humidity
  • 0 to 95 % relative humidity (non-condensing)
Standby Humidity
  • 0 to 75 % relative humidity (non-condensing)
Standby Altitude
  • <gt/> 48 hours from 0 to 8,500 ft and <lt/>48 hours from 8,500 to 15,000 ft
EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
  • Meets EN55011 Group 1 Level B Class B and EN61000-4-3
SMART Pads
SMART Pads
Energy delivered
  • Adult: nominal 150 joules into a 50 ohm load; Infant/Child: nominal 50 joules into a 50 ohm load
How Supplied
  • Disposable cartridge, containing adhesive defibrillation pads, clicks into defibrillator for an integrated pads solution
Active Surface Area
  • 85 cm² (13.2 in²) each
Cable Length
  • Adult pads: 137 cm (54"); Infant/Child pads: 102 cm (40")
Use-by Date
  • Cartridge is labeled with a use-by date of at least two years from date of manufacture
Training pads (optional)
  • Special pads put HeartStart into training mode and disable its energy delivery capability. Training pads feature 8 real-world training scripts. Use with training mat (included) or with adapters on manikins
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Sealing
  • Solid objects per EN60529 class IP2X; Drip-proof per EN60529 class IPX1
Operating Temperature
  • 0 - 50 °C (32 - 122 °F)
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 4,500 m (0 to 15,000 ft)
Shock/Drop Abuse Tolerance
  • Withstands 1 meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface
Vibration
  • Meets EN1789 random and swept sine, road ambulance specification in operating and standby states
Automated and User-activated Self-tests
Automated and User-activated Self-tests
Daily Automatic Self-tests
  • Tests internal circuitry, waveform delivery system, pads cartridge, and battery capacity
Pads Integrity Test
  • Specifically tests readiness-for-use of pads (gel moisture)
Battery Insertion Test
  • Upon battery insertion, extensive automatic self-tests and user-interactive tests check device readiness
Status Indicator
  • Blinking green "Ready" light indicates ready for use. Audible "chirp" indicates need for maintenance
Data Recording and Transmission
Data Recording and Transmission
Infrared
  • Wireless transmission of event data to a PC or Palm PDA, using the IrDA protocol
Data Stored
  • First 15 minutes of ECG and the entire incident's events and analysis decisions
  • * The Infant/Child pads cartridge is sold separately, and available only under the order of a physician, by prescription only in the United States.

