Philips Respironics BiPAP A40 Pro Ventilator Bipap Noninvasive Ventilator

BiPAP A40 Pro Ventilator

Bipap Noninvasive Ventilator

The Philips Respironics BiPAP A40 Pro bi-level ventilator treats patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency through clinically proven technologies. Its advanced functionality is designed to reduce patient setup times and it automatically adjusts therapy to deliver the lowest possible pressure throughout changing conditions.

Specifications

Prescription Settings
Pressure (min to max)
  • 4 to 40 cmH2O
BiPAP A40 Pro Modes
  • C, S, S/T, PC and AVAPS-AE (noninvasive)
Ventilation Features
  • AVAPS, Automated Airway Management, AVAPS-AE, Visual leak
Trigger Type
  • Auto-Trak, Auto-Trak, (sensitive), Flow Trigger
Breath Rate
  • 0 to 40 BPM (S/T and PC mode), 4 to 40 BPM (T mode)
Inspiratory Time
  • 0.5 to 3 seconds
Humidification
  • SystemOne Heated or Heated Tube, Invasive - external humidification refer to product specifications
Low Flow O2
  • 15 L/min at a maximum pressure of 10 psi
Settable Alarms
  • Circuit Disconnect, Apnea, Low Tidal Volume (AVAPS only), Low Min. Vent., High Resp. Rate, Low SPO2
Specifications
Weight
  • Approximately 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
AC Voltage Source
  • 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.2 A
DC Power Source
  • 24 VDC, 4.2 A (Power Supply); 12 VDC, 5.0 A (External Battery)
Sound
  • <lt/> 30 dBA at 10 cmH2O
Dimensions
  • 22.23 cm W x 18.42 cm L x 10.80 cm H, (8.75” W x 7.25” L x 4.25” H)
Complete Specifications
  • Please contact your local Representative or consult the user manual
