Expression MR Bar Code Scanner, Wireless

Expression MR

Bar Code Scanner, Wireless

MR Conditional, USB, wireless barcode scanner for the Expression Information Portal. Includes scanner and base station. Scanner can be used up to the 2,000 gauss line within the MR suite.

