5-lead ECG Trunk Adapter

5-lead ECG Trunk Adapter

Adapter

5 lead ECG Trunk Cable Adapter, to connect Intellivue Philips 3 and 5 lead IEC lead sets to Datascope IEC trunk cables with a DIN-style connector

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

