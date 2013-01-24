By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
Pulsar HP gradients deliver more power
New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
Pulsar HP gradients deliver more power
New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
PowerSave
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
FreeWave
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
SENSE
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
Compact Siting
Compact Siting for economic installation
Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
Compact Siting for economic installation
Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
Compact Siting for economic installation
Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
ExamCards
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
SmartExam
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
Upgrade paths
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Scalable platform
Scalable platform for high return on investment
The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Scalable platform for high return on investment
The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Scalable platform for high return on investment
The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Elite Clinical Solutions
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
NetForum
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.
New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
Pulsar HP gradients deliver more power
New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
Pulsar HP gradients deliver more power
New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
PowerSave
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills
PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
FreeWave
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning
With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
SENSE
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
Compact Siting
Compact Siting for economic installation
Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
Compact Siting for economic installation
Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
Compact Siting for economic installation
Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
ExamCards
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams
An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
SmartExam
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility
SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
Upgrade paths
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Upgrade paths for economical growth
Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Scalable platform
Scalable platform for high return on investment
The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Scalable platform for high return on investment
The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Scalable platform for high return on investment
The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Elite Clinical Solutions
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings
Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
NetForum
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.
NetForum to easily exchange information with peers
NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.
Specifications
Siting requirements
Siting requirements
Minimum siting requirement for magnet and technical room
27/291 m2/sq ft
Upgrade path
Upgrade path
Availability
Upgradable to a broad range of coils, clinical applications, and 32 channel RF platform
Pulsars HP+ gradients
Pulsars HP+ gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
122 T/m/s
Magnet 1.5T
Magnet 1.5T
Magnet weight
2900/6400 kg/lbs
Parallel Imaging & SENSE coils
Parallel Imaging & SENSE coils
SENSE factor
Up to 16 times acceleration
Magnet System
Magnet System
Open bore diameter
60 cm
Typical homogeneity at 50x50x45 cm
≤ 0.5 ppm
FreeWave RF
FreeWave RF
RF Channels
8 channels standard optional 16 channel high performance package
RF sampling
Direct Digital Sampling
RF receive bandwidth
3 MHz
Siting requirements
Siting requirements
Minimum siting requirement for magnet and technical room
27/291 m2/sq ft
Upgrade path
Upgrade path
Availability
Upgradable to a broad range of coils, clinical applications, and 32 channel RF platform
Minimum siting requirement for magnet and technical room
27/291 m2/sq ft
Upgrade path
Upgrade path
Availability
Upgradable to a broad range of coils, clinical applications, and 32 channel RF platform
Pulsars HP+ gradients
Pulsars HP+ gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
122 T/m/s
Magnet 1.5T
Magnet 1.5T
Magnet weight
2900/6400 kg/lbs
Parallel Imaging & SENSE coils
Parallel Imaging & SENSE coils
SENSE factor
Up to 16 times acceleration
Magnet System
Magnet System
Open bore diameter
60 cm
Typical homogeneity at 50x50x45 cm
≤ 0.5 ppm
FreeWave RF
FreeWave RF
RF Channels
8 channels standard optional 16 channel high performance package
RF sampling
Direct Digital Sampling
RF receive bandwidth
3 MHz
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.