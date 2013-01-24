Philips SureSigns VM1 is a cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to support patient monitor. Designed for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients, it offers SpO₂, heart rate with options for CO₂, and key respiratory measurement parameters.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Microstream CO₂ for intubated and non-intubated patients
Add the Microstream CO₂ option to take capnography measurements on intubated and non-intubated patients in a variety of care settings.
Philips SpO₂ technology
Philips SpO₂ technology supports diverse sensors
Philips SpO₂ technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor* and Masimo*.
Bright, color backlit screen
Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs
Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs, and are easily visible in a variety of lighting conditions. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
Sturdy handle
Sturdy handle for easy portability
Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.
USB and LAN/serial data export ports
USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export
Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (HER) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.
1 or 2D bar-code scanner
1 or 2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry
The 1 or 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.
Real-time waveform display
Real-time waveform display to enhance decision making
The intuitive interface offers real-time SpO₂ and CO₂ (optionally) waveform display to enhance clinical decisions.
* Not available in all markets
