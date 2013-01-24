Home
DynaLync Lung Patient data management system for lung screening

DynaLync Lung

Patient data management system for lung screening

DynaLync Lung helps manage large volumes of patient data generated by Lung Cancer Screening programs. It automates routine administrative and instructive tasks to comply with standardized clinical requirements, while also providing customization options for clinics to align the platform with their specific requirements. Keeping the patient in mind, DynaLync Lung provides the status of participants throughout their care cycle.

Features
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.

Specifications

Server
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 SP1. Can be deployed as a Virtual or a physical server
Database management
  • MSSQL (licenses provided)
Processor
  • Intel 4-cores or higher
Hard drive capacity
  • 500 GB
Memory
  • 16 GB RAM
Client
Browser
  • Internet Explorer 9+, Google Chrome 50+, Mozilla Firefox 34+ or Apple Safari 7+
