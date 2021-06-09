Philips at HIMSS21 & Health 2.0

Speakers:
Shez Partovi, MD | Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Philips
Amy Trainor | VP Clinical Systems Ochsner Health Group
Ronan O’Connor | VP Analytics International
Anne Snowdon, MD | Director of Clinical Research HIMSS Analytics
This year’s report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future. It uncovers their experiences, priorities, and aspirations. And while acknowledging the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the findings reveal a sense of optimism, resilience, and hope for a brighter future.”
Jan Kimpen
Chief Medical Officer, Philips
Anna Hogrebe
Philips Global Press Office
Twitter: @ahogrebe
Tel.: +1 416 270 6757
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
