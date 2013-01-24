If you cannot remove the brew group from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, check out below causes and solutions to help you.
Follow the steps below how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:
Tip: Turn the machine in a 45 degrees angle so that you face the brew group when you open the service door.
For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.
If your espresso machine is still in descaling mode, the brew group cannot be removed. To solve this, finish the descaling process ad try again after completing.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.