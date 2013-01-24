Home
    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

      Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

      with volume diffuser & 14mm styling nozzle.

      • ThermoProtect Ionic
      • 2200W
      • Ionic Care
      • Volume diffuser
      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

      This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser also spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s fine textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.

      Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

      Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

      The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        2200  W
        Power
        2200  W
        Color/finishing
        High Gloss & Mat White
        Housing material
        ABS
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ceramic coating
        No
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Asymmetric volume diffuser
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Slim styling 14mm nozzle
        Number of attachments
        2

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight & dimensions

        A-Box Dimensions
        • Height = 25cm
        • Length = 63cm
        • Width = 35cm
        A-Box Weight
        6.2kg
        F-Box Dimensions
        • Depth = 11cm
        • Height = 23cm
        • Width = 31cm
        F-Box weight
        0.9kg
        Product size
        • Height =31cm
        • Length = 10cm
        • Width = 22cm
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        0.6kg

          Awards