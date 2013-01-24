Home
PowerLife Plus

Steam iron

GC2984/26
    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

      • Steam 40g/min;140g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Robust heelrest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Steam boost
        140 g

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Calc clean slider

