Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips 6000 series Steam iron DST6001/26 2400 W Steam 40g/min;200g steam boost 550 ml XL water tank Ceramic soleplate

DST6001/26
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips 6000 series Steam iron DST6001/26 2400 W Steam 40g/min;200g steam boost 550 ml XL water tank Ceramic soleplate

    DST6001/26

    Philips 6000 series Steam iron DST6001/26 2400 W Steam 40g/min;200g steam boost 550 ml XL water tank Ceramic soleplate

    Philips 6000 series Steam iron DST6001/26 2400 W Steam 40g/min;200g steam boost 550 ml XL water tank Ceramic soleplate

    Manuals & Documentation

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product