Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

StraightCare

SplitStop straightener

BHS676
  • Put your hair in the spotlight Put your hair in the spotlight Put your hair in the spotlight
    -{discount-value}

    StraightCare SplitStop straightener

    BHS676

    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The wide plates help in straightening thicker and longer hair faster. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

    StraightCare SplitStop straightener

    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The wide plates help in straightening thicker and longer hair faster. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The wide plates help in straightening thicker and longer hair faster. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

    StraightCare SplitStop straightener

    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The wide plates help in straightening thicker and longer hair faster. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straighteners

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Up to 95% split-free ends*

      • with SplitStop technology
      • for split ends prevention
      • Ionic conditioning
      • Keratin infusion
      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Extra wide plates (47mm) for long, coarse and thick hair

      Extra wide plates (47mm) for long, coarse and thick hair

      The straightening plates have a extra width of 47mm, especially designed for faster and easier straightening for thick and coarse hair.

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.

      11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 11 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      2m power cord

      2m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 2m power cord length.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Heater Type
        High-performance heater
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C
        Plate size
        47x75 mm
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        After 30 minutes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2 - Year Worldwide Guarantee

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
          • * hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344