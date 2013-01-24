Home
Series 2000i

Air Purifier

AC2889/90
    Series 2000i Air Purifier

    AC2889/90

    Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    Series 2000i automatically monitors and purifiers the air - quality feedback via the display and connected App. The App shows also outdoor air quality and allergy advice. It removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits

      Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

      Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 micr

      • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
      • Auto, Sleep mode & app
      • 2 manual speed
      • Connected with CleanHome+ app

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

      Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that passes through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses. Removes aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses from the air which passes through the filter. It sanitizes the air by removing up to 99.9% of viruses from the air*, making sure you breathe clean air always.

      Reduces pollutants, allergens, harmful gases, odor

      With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i is proven to reduce pollutants, allergens, odors, harmful gases and even certain bacteria. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces harmful gases and odors.

      Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

      Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

      Visualized air quality feedback

      In real-time, AeraSense shows you the PM 2.5 index via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display is an index of the indoor air quality. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good air quality) to red (bad air quality).

      Control purifier from anywhere

      Control your air purifier from anywhere with the connected app. Turn on the air purifier, change the fan speed or check your filter lifetime through the Air Matters app.

      Track indoor and outdoor air quality

      Use the App to check your indoor and outdoor air quality. The Air Purifier constantly feeds indoor air quality data to the App, which is then combined with outdoor pollution and pollen data to give you a complete picture of your air quality.

      Air quality management advice

      Based on the indoor and outdoor air quality levels, the App will give you advice to help you with your air quality management.

      3 auto modes: Pollution, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

      This product has 3 automatic purification settings: a basic Pollution mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful Bacteria & Virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.

      Unique allergen mode

      The Allergen mode of the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i is ideal for those with high sensitivity to allergens. At the heart of this mode is a unique, always-alert program that detects and reacts to potential allergen risk, and auto-powers the airflow to immediately reduce the allergen exposure.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        86  m²
        CADR
        333  m³/h
        Recommended HEPA life time
        24  months
        Recommended AC life time
        12  months
        Sound Power
        32-64  dB(A)
        Sound Pressure
        20.5-52  dB

      • Features

        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        Numerical
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        3 auto modes
        Fan speed
        5 settings
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Timer
        12  hour(s)
        Motor
        DC
        VitaShield
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Black
        Control panel type
        Touch
        Material of main body
        ABS
        Material of deco ring
        PMMA

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        56  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.7  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.3  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        359*240*558
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        412*294*612  mm

      • Replacement

        Particle filter
        883442230770
        AC filter
        883442030770

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).