Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

4K UHD LED Android TV

65PUT8115/56
  • 4K UHD LED Android TV 4K UHD LED Android TV 4K UHD LED Android TV
    -{discount-value}

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    65PUT8115/56

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all smart-tv

      4K UHD LED Android TV

      • 164 cm (65")
      • Major HDR formats supported
      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colors and crisp contrast. Images have more depth, and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games, and more look great no matter the source.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over.

      Borderless design. Another Philips ingenious invention.

      Another Philips ingenious invention, bringing you Philips borderless design TV. Now, you can see more screen images till the edge of your screen, without feeling bothered by a black frame around the TV. A true genuine art masterpiece that now you can really own in your room. This TV is beautiful and minimally invasive. It transcends beyond time and will definitely blends intricately with your modern interior.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        Ultra Resolution

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        Memory size to install apps
        4GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Light sensor

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Clear Sound
        • Smart Sound
        Speaker configuration
        8Wx2 full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1600  mm
        Box height
        995  mm
        Set Width
        1446  mm
        Set Height
        843.8  mm
        Set Depth
        78.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1446  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        906.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        299  mm
        Product weight
        18  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        18.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        15.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        Box depth
        174  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Netflix
        • YouTube

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand
      • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime.For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany