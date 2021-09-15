Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?

Philips Shavers can be cleaned using some accessories like the SmartClean system and the Quick Clean pod. However, it is important to verify if your shavers are compatible with these sytems.

Quick Clean Pod Only the shavers that come with a Quick Clean Pod in the box are compatible with this system. To quickly verify if your shaver is compatible with the Quick Clean Pod, turn it upside down and press the on/off button. If you see that the cleaning reminder (3 dots) turns on, this means you can use the Quick Clean Pod to clean this shaver. At the moment, the following model numbers come with the Quick Clean Pod:

S5579, S5584/6, S7782/3/6/8, S9933, S9935, S9936, S9982, S9985, S9986 and S9987

