Your Philips LatteGo Milk Frother might sound louder than other milk frothers. Find out why.
My Philips LatteGo Milk Frother makes a loud noise
An open and easy to clean design
Your Philips LatteGo Milk Frother combines high-pressure steam to ensure great milk foam together with a minimalistic and easy to clean design. When your LatteGo is frothing, you might notice a higher noise level than usual. This is completely normal.
If you think that the noise is unusual or increasing over time, please contact us for further assistance