My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibration is too powerful
If you find that your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is too powerful, you can adjust the intensity settings. Below you will find tips and more information on how you can adjust it.
First time usage
If you are using your Sonicare toothbrush for the first time, it is normal to feel more vibration than when using a non-electric toothbrush.
We advise you to activate the EasyStart setting, which is a feature that gently increases the power over the first 14 brushing sessions to help you get used to electric brushing.
To activate the EasyStart feature, see the user manual for step-by-step instructions.
We advise you to activate the EasyStart setting, which is a feature that gently increases the power over the first 14 brushing sessions to help you get used to electric brushing.
To activate the EasyStart feature, see the user manual for step-by-step instructions.
Adjust the intensity setting
Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush gives you the option to choose between 3 different vibration intensity levels: low, medium and high. To adjust the settings, simply press the mode/intensity button while brushing.
1 bar = low intensity
2 bars = med intensity
3 bars = high intensity
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
1 bar = low intensity
2 bars = med intensity
3 bars = high intensity
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.