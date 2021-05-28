The consistency of your Saeco/Philips espresso machine's coffee pucks is related to the settings of the machine and type of brewed beverages.
The coffee pucks of my Philips/Saeco espresso unit are watery
During first time use
It is normal that the first brewed cups can be watery as the Saeco adapting system is still adjusting. Brew 5-7 more cups of coffee.
During regular use and brewing a specific beverage type
- After brewing a “low pressure product” like; Americano, Café Crema or Coffee. The consistency of the coffee pucks will always be wet and more water is visible in the coffee grounds container
- After the automatic rinse/cleaning cycle some water ends up in the coffee ground container, which couses wet coffee pucks
After changing machine settings
Try different settings to create your preferred coffee taste.
When you change the settings on your machine, this will influence the taste of your coffee and the consistency of the coffee puck.
For example, change the grinder settings (finer) or the coffee volume (less) a little and try again.
- A coarse grind setting leads to less strong coffee and a waterier coffee puck
- A higher coffee volume leads to less strong coffee and a waterier coffee puck
- A lighter aroma setting leads to a waterier coffee puck