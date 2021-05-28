Because of the fineness of the ground coffee powder, some coffee powder can fall in the interior and under the brew group, which is seen as normal. We advise to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine and clean the interior weekly.

To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:

Switch OFF the machine wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds) Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back

If any of the solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.