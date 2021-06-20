Before using Philips Lumea, make sure your skin is completely hair free. You can remove your body hair by shaving, waxing or epilating as long as hair is still visible. If you choose to wax, we recommend waiting at least 24 hours before using Lumea.

Note: Some hair may grow back even though you have used your Philips Lumea frequently. This happens because the hair are at different stages of the growth cycle during the treatment. The hair that grow back tend to be softer and thinner and eventually fall out.