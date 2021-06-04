If your Philips Groomer is trimming your beard or hair unevenly, try our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue. Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in comb. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.

It is important that the cutting element or the trimming comb which you are using with your groomer is attached correctly to its body. If the attachments are not placed correctly, the groomer may not work, or give desired results.

If you press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, you may accidentally change the settings to high or low or apply uneven pressure. This can result in uneven clipping. For the best trimming experience, make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.

For best results, make sure that you trim your hair against the grain. When trimming your hair, it is important to keep in mind that your hair grows in different directions. Therefore, to get an even trim, try moving your trimmer in different directions (upwards, downwards and across) so that it covers all of your hair.

Using incorrect attachment